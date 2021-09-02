Multiple arrests, fines issued at 2,000-person party in Kingston’s University District

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say approximately 2,000 people attended a street party in the Queen’s University District Thursday morning.

Police say they arrested four people at the party for public intoxication. Ten people were also handed court summons for having open alcohol and one person was issued a court summons for underage drinking.

Meanwhile, Kingston city bylaw also attended the party on University Avenue, which they said was declared a “nuisance party” just after midnight.

Kingston bylaw said a warning was announced over a PA system that University Avenue needed to be cleared by 1:30 a.m.

Bylaw officers administered three noise infractions for $200 each and five court summons for failing to leave the premises.

Each summons requires a mandatory court appearance and could result in a maximum fine of $1,000.

No Reopening Ontario Act charges were issued by bylaw enforcement or Kingston police.

Although this isn’t the first time Kingston police and bylaw officers were called out to the University District this week for street parties, this is by far the largest gathering in the area this week.

Queen’s University’s move-in dates span from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.

