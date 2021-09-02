Regina police operation underway on Garnet Street

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service is asking the public to avoid the 800 block of Garnet Street on Thursday while a police operation is underway nearby.

A Global News photographer observed at least eight police cars and four officers with weapons out on Robinson Street. One person was using a bullhorn trying to speak to someone in a home. Two K-9 units are on scene and a door ram was used. Police shots were also fired.

Officers also appeared to have taken one man into custody.

Police are asking anyone in the area to stay in their homes.

Read more: 2 youth charged in bear spray incident at Queen City Exhibition

Story continues below advertisement

No further information was released at the time of publishing this story.

More to come…