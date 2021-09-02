Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating an incident last Friday morning where an alleged attempted murder occurred.

Police shared that officers were dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 to the Gladmer Park area after a report of an unknown male suspect with a gun.

The caller told police there was an altercation between the suspect and occupants of a housing unit in the area.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle before police were notified.

Police say they found two men with injuries described as “serious” upon their arrival. They were transported to hospital by EMS.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.