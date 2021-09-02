City of Toronto turns to TTC as staff roll out mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics using buses

The City of Toronto and the Toronto Transit Commission have announced a joint project that will see TTC buses deployed to various neighbourhoods to hold pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

According to a statement issued by officials on Thursday, the strategy is part of the City of Toronto’s shift to provide vaccines to more targeted populations and settings.

“Given the recent increase in cases and ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the community, it is more important than ever that people get their vaccine if they haven’t already,” the statement said.

“The vaccine is the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. Getting vaccinated can help protect those who are vulnerable or not eligible for vaccinations, including children under 11 years old and those who are immunocompromised.”

The TTC buses will be used as Toronto Public Health, Toronto Paramedic Services, Michael Garron Hospital and The Neighbourhood Organization look to hold more than 100 clinics a week at areas where there is higher foot traffic and lower COVID-19 vaccination rates.

In the first two weeks of September, the buses will be visiting the Harbourfront Centre, the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, Islington and Warden subway stations, and Westwood Middle School. Further locations will be posted on the City of Toronto’s social media accounts.

The TTC isn’t the only transit agency that has been tapped to help bring vaccine clinics to different neighbourhoods. GO Transit officials announced in August that two buses would be turned into mobile vaccination clinics.

As of the end of August, 83 per cent of Toronto residents 12 and older had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 76.6 per cent of those residents had both doses.