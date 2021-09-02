COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases Thursday, 4 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported Thursday five new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries.

Three of the cases are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.

One case is in Western Zone and is under investigation. Another case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia said it has 60 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,792 tests the day before.

As of Wednesday, 1,449,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 692,191 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,300 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. There are 4,212 resolved cases.

