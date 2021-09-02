SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases Thursday, 4 recoveries

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 11:33 am
A person receives COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ontario on Friday July 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
A person receives COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ontario on Friday July 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia reported Thursday five new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries.

Three of the cases are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.

One case is in Western Zone and is under investigation. Another case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 7 new cases, active total now at 60

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia said it has 60 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,792 tests the day before.

As of Wednesday, 1,449,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 692,191 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,300 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. There are 4,212 resolved cases.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia’s back to school plan will see a return to all school activities' COVID-19: Nova Scotia’s back to school plan will see a return to all school activities
COVID-19: Nova Scotia’s back to school plan will see a return to all school activities – Aug 23, 2021
