Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 7 new cases, active total now at 60

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 12:13 pm
Nova Scotia released its back-to-school plan, as the province’s top doctor says it’s time for Nova Scotians to live with COVID-19. Alexa MacLean reports. – Aug 23, 2021

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries on Wednesday.

The seven cases are in Central Zone. Four are related to travel and three are close contacts of previously reported cases.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia said it has 60 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia Health’s labs completed 3,584 tests the day before.

As of Tuesday, 1,446,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 690,154 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,296 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. There are 4,208 resolved cases.

