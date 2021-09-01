Menu

Health

Nova Scotia premier announces executive team to reform province’s health care system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Tim Houston sworn-in as Nova Scotia premier' Tim Houston sworn-in as Nova Scotia premier
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party Leader Tim Houston was sworn-in on Tuesday as the province's premier after beating out Ian Rankin in a provincial election last month.

Premier Tim Houston is unveiling a four-person team that will implement his government’s central campaign promise to reform the health-care system.

Houston said today in a news release the team will be led by Karen Oldfield, a former CEO of the agency that runs the Port of Halifax, who has been appointed interim CEO of the health authority.

Janet Davidson, a former executive and interim CEO of the health authority, is the new administrator of that agency.

The team also includes Dr. Kevin Orrell, who has been appointed CEO of the newly created Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment, and Jeannine Lagasse who is the new deputy minister of the Health Department.

Houston says the team will tour the province from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23 in order to hear from front-line health professionals.

Read more: N.S. Premier Tim Houston and 18 ministers — including 7 women — sworn into office

The unveiling of the leadership team comes one day after Houston and his cabinet, including new Health Minister Michelle Thompson, were sworn into office.

“I want to thank Dr. Carr and the board of directors of the Nova Scotia Health Authority for their service,” the premier said. “This new team will work with the front-line health-care workers and system leaders to drive the changes Nova Scotians asked for.”

The Progressive Conservative campaign focused almost exclusively on fixing health care and Houston said it would be his government’s main priority following the Aug. 17 provincial election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.

