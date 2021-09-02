HWDSB releases the fall COVID-19 safety protocol

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) has released its COVID 19 safety protocols for families ahead of next week’s return to in-person learning.

It calls for continued layers of protection including cohorts, screening, masking, and hand hygiene.

Masking will apply for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12 indoors, with exceptions.

There is no need for masking outdoors with distancing or within a cohort.

There’s daily screening verification for secondary and new elementary students.

Unvaccinated students who fail a screening must isolate at home 10 days, or receive alternate diagnosis, or test negative before returning to school.

HWDSB chair Dawn Danko says the aim is to wrap protective measures around our students so they can continue to learn with minimal disruptions.

As for high contact sports, the public board is waiting for advice from sports bodies that will help develop inter-school athletics protocols.