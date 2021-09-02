Menu

Education

HWDSB releases the fall COVID-19 safety protocol

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 10:40 am
Hamilton's public school board prepares for back to school amid Covi-19 4th wave. View image in full screen
Hamilton's public school board prepares for back to school amid Covi-19 4th wave. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) has released its COVID 19 safety protocols for families ahead of next week’s return to in-person learning.

Read more: Ontario government removes runny nose, headache from symptom list on daily school COVID-19 screener

It calls for continued layers of protection including cohorts, screening, masking, and hand hygiene.

Masking will apply for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12 indoors, with exceptions.

There is no need for masking outdoors with distancing or within a cohort.

There’s daily screening verification for secondary and new elementary students.

Unvaccinated students who fail a screening must isolate at home 10 days, or receive alternate diagnosis, or test negative before returning to school.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Students and parents brace for back-to-school amid COVID-19 fourth wave' Students and parents brace for back-to-school amid COVID-19 fourth wave
Students and parents brace for back-to-school amid COVID-19 fourth wave

HWDSB chair Dawn Danko says the aim is to wrap protective measures around our students so they can continue to learn with minimal disruptions.

As for high contact sports, the public board is waiting for advice from sports bodies that will help develop inter-school athletics protocols.

Related News
