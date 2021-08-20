Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 20 2021 11:04am
05:50

Back to School COVID-19 Concerns

With the new school year rapidly approaching, the COVID-19 safety protocols have yet to be announced. BCTF President Teri Mooring joins Sonia Deol with her concerns and discusses whether teachers thoughts on mandatory vaccinations.

