Labour Day 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Labour Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Labour Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO stores will be closed.

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The list includes:

250 Bleams Rd., Kitchener

200 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge

150 Holiday Inn Dr., Cambridge

70 Weber St. N., Waterloo

624 King St. N., Waterloo

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Labour Day

The following are open in Cambridge:

Ed Newland pool will open from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

George Hancock pool will open from 12:15 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Soper pool will open from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All splash pads will open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

McDougall Cottage

Fashion History Museum

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

All other community centres, arenas and libraries

City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Labour Day

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following are open in Kitchener:

Kiwanis Pool and Harry Class Community Pool will open. All other city pools will be closed.

All city splash pads will be open from 11:15 a.m. until 6:45 p.m.

Activa Arena will be open at 5 p.m. for scheduled rentals.

The following are closed in Kitchener:

The Aud

Kitchener Market

All libraries, arenas and community centres

Budd Park indoor facility

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

All Kitchener Public Library locations

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

Homer Watson House & Gallery

Joseph Schneider Haus

THEMUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Labour Day

Moses Springer outdoor pool in Waterloo will be open from 12 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.

The following are closed in Waterloo:

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Bechtel Park soccer facilities and building

Moses Springer (building)

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo Service Centre

RIM Park

WRMC