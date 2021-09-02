Labour Day 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Labour Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.
What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Labour Day
The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.
GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.
Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.
GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m.
Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.
All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.
All LCBO stores will be closed.
Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The list includes:
- 250 Bleams Rd., Kitchener
- 200 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge
- 150 Holiday Inn Dr., Cambridge
- 70 Weber St. N., Waterloo
- 624 King St. N., Waterloo
What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Labour Day
The following are open in Cambridge:
- Ed Newland pool will open from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
- George Hancock pool will open from 12:15 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- Soper pool will open from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- All splash pads will open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The following are closed in Cambridge:
- McDougall Cottage
- Fashion History Museum
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- All other community centres, arenas and libraries
- City hall
What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Labour Day
City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.
The following are open in Kitchener:
- Kiwanis Pool and Harry Class Community Pool will open. All other city pools will be closed.
- All city splash pads will be open from 11:15 a.m. until 6:45 p.m.
- Activa Arena will be open at 5 p.m. for scheduled rentals.
The following are closed in Kitchener:
- The Aud
- Kitchener Market
- All libraries, arenas and community centres
- Budd Park indoor facility
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
- All Kitchener Public Library locations
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
- Homer Watson House & Gallery
- Joseph Schneider Haus
- THEMUSEUM
What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Labour Day
Moses Springer outdoor pool in Waterloo will be open from 12 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.
The following are closed in Waterloo:
- Albert McCormick Community Centre
- Bechtel Park soccer facilities and building
- Moses Springer (building)
- Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
- Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404
- Waterloo City Hall
- Waterloo Service Centre
- RIM Park
- WRMC
