Prince Edward County OPP detachment emphasizes safe driving as the start of school nears

Officers at the Prince Edward County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a statement to remind motorists that with the start of school nearing, school buses will on roads once again.

The buses will return Sept. 7, and as pedestrians, cyclists and school buses traffic increases, the OPP asks drivers to give themselves extra commuting time.

They also say that excited students may forget some safety rules and to exercise caution while behind the wheel.

The statement explains that OPP officers will be watching for drivers who disobey traffic laws in relation to school bus safety and a zero tolerance approach will be taken.

In accordance with the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) motorists encountering a stopped school bus that has its safety lights and equipment activated must stop before reaching the bus and cannot proceed until the bus moves or the safety lights are turned off.

OPP say the rule applies whether a driver is meeting or following a school bus, and includes multi-lane roads.

However, the police statement clarifies that the only exception is when driving on a road with a median. Traffic coming from the opposite direction is not required to stop.

The fine for failing to stop for a school bus is $400 to $2000 and 6 demerit points for the first offence. Subsequent offences carry a fine between $1000 and $4000, six demerit points and possible jail time (up to six months).

Vehicle owners can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, even if they weren’t driving.

The OPP also say drivers should also be prepared to yield to student pedestrians and cyclists and parents of students who will be walking or cycling to school are encouraged to speak with their children about the rules of the road that apply to them.

