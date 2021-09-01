SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Waterloo Region, Guelph area hospitals issue vaccine mandate for staff, volunteers

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 4:59 pm
WATCH: With the new school year just two weeks away, one advocacy group is asking the province to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory shots required for all eligible students to attend classes. Morganne Campbell has more – Aug 24, 2021

Hospitals in Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County have issued a joint vaccine mandate for everyone working at the facilities.

Effective Oct. 12, staff, physicians, students, volunteers and contractors working at the hospitals will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read more: Several Ontario hospitals jointly enact mandatory COVID vaccine policy; extends to new hires

Anyone who does not meet this requirement will be placed on leave without pay and given a short window into early November to meet the policy.

The new mandate is a joint initiative between Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Grand River Hospital, Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Guelph General Hospital, Homewood Health Centre, North Wellington Health Care Alliance and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

“Protecting the health and safety of our patients and staff has always been our priority,” said Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary’s.

“Vaccines are an important tool in the COVID fight and in our response to the highly transmissible Delta variant — something that we have witnessed the impact of first-hand. We are pleased that vaccination rates are high within our hospitals and community and are very grateful to everyone who has chosen to become fully vaccinated.

“It is our responsibility to implement every safety measure possible to protect our patients and teams.”

Hospitals were directed to have vaccination policies in place by Sept. 7.

Anyone who is unvaccinated after that date will be required to undergo a mandatory education session along with two tests every week.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor says health-care settings can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers if they haven’t achieved high enough rate' Ontario’s top doctor says health-care settings can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers if they haven’t achieved high enough rate
Ontario’s top doctor says health-care settings can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers if they haven’t achieved high enough rate

Those who are still unvaccinated by Oct. 12, must submit a medical or legislated exemption, or be placed on unpaid leave.

Read more: Ontario government to require COVID-19 vaccine certificates for many indoor public settings

The new mandate also means any new hires must be fully vaccinated.

“Patient and staff safety are priorities for us,” said Marianne Walker, president and CEO of Guelph General Hospital.

“We want to do everything possible to protect our patients, our staff and the health of the community, and we know that vaccines are critical in reducing the spread of the virus.”

