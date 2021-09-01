SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Couche-Tard hopes COVID-19 vaccine promotion will mitigate Delta challenges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 1:31 pm
A man passes by a Couche Tard convenience store in Montreal, on October 5, 2012. View image in full screen
A man passes by a Couche Tard convenience store in Montreal, on October 5, 2012. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. hopes that its promotion of COVID-19 vaccines for employees will help the convenience store retailer to mitigate some of the challenges from the Delta variant.

The Quebec-based company has mandated vaccines for office workers and pushed education about vaccines that has allowed its overall vaccination rates to be above the general population in most of its markets.

However, the Delta variant has magnified a difficult staffing environment, particularly in southern U.S. states such as Texas, Florida and the Carolinas.

READ MORE: Quebec’s vaccine passport comes into effect today. Here’s what you need to know

Chief executive Brian Hannasch told analysts ahead of the company’s annual meeting that he had been optimistic that the pandemic would wane, but the recent rise of the variant is impacting its supply chain and compounding labour shortages especially in the United States.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He expects the variant will delay many employer return-to-work plans that will hurt its morning commute business.

While traffic patterns are improving, Hannasch says he remains cautious as the variant is impacting many of its U.S. markets while Canada and Europe are not experiencing the same pressure.

Click to play video: 'Quebec health minister says September will be monitored, says to expect cases to rise' Quebec health minister says September will be monitored, says to expect cases to rise
Quebec health minister says September will be monitored, says to expect cases to rise
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcovid vaccine tagDelta variant tagQuebec companies tagCouche-tard tagAlimentation Couche-Tard tagdepanneur tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers