Health

Vaccine passport: B.C. restaurant industry considers asking province for help to keep staff safe

By Kristen Robinson & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. restaurant industry considers asking province for security support with vaccine passport' B.C. restaurant industry considers asking province for security support with vaccine passport
RCMP on Vancouver Island are looking to identify the suspect in what the province’s restaurant association calls the worst case of anti-masker anger since the pandemic began. And as Kristen Robinson reports, the industry says it will need government support to keep staff safe once the vaccine card takes effect.

Some restaurants in British Columbia are asking the province for more support as B.C.’s vaccine card system is set to come into effect later this month.

On Sept. 13, everyone over the age of 12 will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to access certain businesses and events.

Click to play video: 'Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute' Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute
Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute

The BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association says it is considering asking the province for enforcement support and would like fast-food restaurants to receive government subsidies to hire security guards

“Certainly, restaurants don’t have the money to buy a security guard,” Ian Tostenson of the BCRFA said. “But I think the cost of not doing this properly is way greater than the costs of installing some security people in restaurants throughout B.C. that are a bit vulnerable to this kind of stuff.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Man wanted for urinating on floor of a B.C. Dairy Queen after refusing to wear mask

The call for more support comes after a video emerged showing an angry unmasked customer urinating on the floor of a Port Alberni Dairy Queen when he was denied service.

“There are no words to describe that,” Tostenson said. “It is disgusting. Our workers are not trained to deal with that kind of behaviour.”

Read more: With two weeks to go, questions remain about B.C. vaccine passports

When asked about a potential subsidy to allow fast-food restaurants to hire security, the B.C. government said it will be engaging with the business community and providing communication ahead of Sept. 13.

Tostenson says many quick-service restaurants are considering closing their dining rooms.

“They don’t want to see angry customers going up to the counter harassing a young worker — it could be their first-time job — because they’ve got some agenda about not wanting to get vaccinated,” he said.

RCMP are investigating the Dairy Queen incident as a willful, indecent act aimed at insulting or offending in a public place.

