KFL&A Public Health names Dr. Piotr Oglaza as new medical officer of health

After Dr. Kieran Moore left KFL&A Public Health to lead the province through the remaining months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local board of health has finally found a new medical officer of health.

They did not have to look far. Thursday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the medical officer of health for Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, was named the Kingston’s region’s new top doctor.

According to KFL&A’s board of health, Oglaza, a public health and preventive medicine specialist, spent several years as a rural family physician in the Verona and Sharbot Lake area, both in the KFL&A region, as well as a public health inspector in the southeastern Ontario region before he stepped into the role as medical officer of health.

According to the Hastings Prince Edward board of health, Oglaza was appointed medical officer of health for the region in 2018.

“Throughout the selection process, it became evident that Dr. Oglaza has not only the professional skills and experience required in this challenging role, but also a strong vision focused on improving the quality of health for residents of our region,” said Linda Murray, acting chief executive officer at KFL&A Public Health.

KFL&A’s current associate medical officer of health, Dr. Hugh Guan, will continue in the role until Oglaza takes up his position in Kingston in October.

Oglaza’s current board of health says he will be leaving his post there Oct. 15.

Dr. Ethan Toumishey, who worked closely with Oglaza throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, will assume the role as acting medical officer of health and CEO of Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health.

