Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman killed in crash east of Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 10:13 am
Saskatoon police said a woman was killed Tuesday in a crash between a car and a semi near the intersection of highways 5 and 41. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said a woman was killed Tuesday in a crash between a car and a semi near the intersection of highways 5 and 41. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of highways 5 and 41 just east of Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police said the crash between a car and a semi happened at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Saskatoon man killed in crash on Highway 5

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by police.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic in the area was restricted for eight hours while police conducted their investigation. Those restrictions have been lifted.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagCrash tagCollision tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagHighway 5 tagHighway 41 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers