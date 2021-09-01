Woman killed in crash east of Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of highways 5 and 41 just east of Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police said the crash between a car and a semi happened at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by police.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic in the area was restricted for eight hours while police conducted their investigation. Those restrictions have been lifted.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

