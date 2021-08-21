Motorcycle crash at Saskatoon overpass results in head, chest injuries

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says rain was a contributing factor in a single-motorcycle crash at a Circle Drive overpass on Friday.

Members of the collision analyst unit were called after a 68-year-old man slid his 1985 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on its side at the Circle Drive East overpass at Highway 11 at 5:08 p.m.

According to SPS’s evidence, the motorcyclist was travelling east in the right lane of Circle, approaching the cloverleaf interchange when the operator locked up his front brake and laid the bike on its left side.

The operator became dislodged from the bike and slid into the left lane, according to a press release.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital and last reported to be in stable condition with a collapsed lung and head injury.

SPS said impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Eastbound traffic restrictions on Circle Drive have been lifted.

