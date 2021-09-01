SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

St. Lawrence College pivoting back to online learning for some classes

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 9:51 am
St. Lawrence College says it will be moving some of its courses to virtual learning for the entirety of the fall semester. View image in full screen
St. Lawrence College says it will be moving some of its courses to virtual learning for the entirety of the fall semester. Global News

Just days before the academic year is meant to begin, St. Lawrence College has announced it will “reduce face-to-face programming for the fall semester.”

The college says the last-minute decision is due to lack of information from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities on how the school should proceed with its COVID-19 guidelines over the coming months.

“As we have yet to receive final direction, some courses planned to be face-to-face will now shift to an alternate method of delivery,” the college said.

Read more: St. Lawrence College aims for mostly in-person classes for fall semester

Only larger-sized or theory-based courses will be moved online, the college says.

“We plan to continue hosting labs, practical education components, and smaller classes on campus, as we are being told this will be possible under the new guidelines.”

Students will be contacted by the school’s registrar’s office for any amendments to their courses in the coming days.

The courses that are changed online at the start of this semester will remain online until the end of the fall semester.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus' Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus
Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus – Aug 12, 2021

The college will also open common spaces like cafeterias, study spaces and welcome centres. Those students who are only studying online will be allowed on campus, provided they are vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The college has yet to respond to a request for additional comment.

