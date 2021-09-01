Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rain from Hurricane Ida expected to drench the Maritimes Thursday into Friday

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 9:49 am
Click to play video: 'Major clean ups underway after Hurricane Ida carves destruction path' Major clean ups underway after Hurricane Ida carves destruction path
Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, knocked out power to over 1 million homes in Louisiana on Monday. Now, Louisianans face a long way to recovery from the hurricane’s aftermath. Jennifer Johnson reports. Plus, Mike Armstrong reports on the dangers of riding out a hurricane like Ida.

Rainfall from Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the Maritimes this week, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued special weather statements for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southeastern New Brunswick.

Read more: A look at Hurricane Ida’s path and destruction left in Louisiana, Cuba

It said moisture from the remnants of the hurricane is expected to merge with a non-tropical weather system over the northeastern U.S. and bring “significant rain” to the region on Thursday into Friday.

Trending Stories

The rain will spread across the Maritimes during the day and will likely become heavy at times during the evening and overnight.

In Nova Scotia, the rain is expected to gradually taper off beginning Friday morning, though showers could linger over northern and eastern regions into Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Weather disasters becoming more common across the globe, UN report indicates

But in P.E.I. and New Brunswick, “latest indications show that periods of rain will likely linger over the province well into Friday” and will be accompanied by strong winds, which could gust as high as 70 or 80 km/h.

A total rainfall of 30 to 60 millimetres is expected in all three provinces, though it could reach up to 100 millimetres locally.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagNew Brunswick tagEnvironment Canada tagHurricane Ida taghurricane ida rainfall tagnew brunswick hurricane ida tagnova scotia hurricane ida tagpei hurricane ida tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers