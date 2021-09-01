Rain from Hurricane Ida expected to drench the Maritimes Thursday into Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Rainfall from Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the Maritimes this week, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued special weather statements for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southeastern New Brunswick.

It said moisture from the remnants of the hurricane is expected to merge with a non-tropical weather system over the northeastern U.S. and bring “significant rain” to the region on Thursday into Friday.

The rain will spread across the Maritimes during the day and will likely become heavy at times during the evening and overnight.

In Nova Scotia, the rain is expected to gradually taper off beginning Friday morning, though showers could linger over northern and eastern regions into Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

But in P.E.I. and New Brunswick, “latest indications show that periods of rain will likely linger over the province well into Friday” and will be accompanied by strong winds, which could gust as high as 70 or 80 km/h.

A total rainfall of 30 to 60 millimetres is expected in all three provinces, though it could reach up to 100 millimetres locally.