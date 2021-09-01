Montreal east building targeted in arson attack: police

Send this page to someone via email

A building under construction on La Fontaine Street near D’Iberville Street in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district was the target of an arson attack late Tuesday, police said.

The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday after two incendiary objects were thrown into the building, according to police. The Montreal fire department quickly brought the flames under control and damage to the building was largely caused by water, police said.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests.

The incident has been forwarded to the police arson squad for investigation.