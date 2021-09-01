Menu

Crime

Montreal east building targeted in arson attack: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 8:31 am
The logo of the Montreal Fire Department on a firefighter truck. View image in full screen
The logo of the Montreal Fire Department on a firefighter truck. Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press

A building under construction on La Fontaine Street near D’Iberville Street in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district was the target of an arson attack late Tuesday, police said.

The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday after two incendiary objects were thrown into the building, according to police. The Montreal fire department quickly brought the flames under control and damage to the building was largely caused by water, police said.

Read more: Montreal police seek individuals behind series of arson attacks

There were no reported injuries and no arrests.

The incident has been forwarded to the police arson squad for investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
