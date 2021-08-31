Saskatoon police investigating ‘serious’ crash east of the city

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a “serious” motor vehicle collision has occurred just east of the city.

A call regarding a crash involving a semi-trailer and a car came in at roughly 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The SPS collision analyst unit is investigating.

Motorists are asked by police to avoid the area around the intersection of highways 41 and 5.

Check back for updates …

2:09 Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens – Jul 12, 2021

Related News Charges laid in deadly pedestrian crash in southeast Calgary last February