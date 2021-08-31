Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigating ‘serious’ crash east of the city

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 8:59 pm
Emergency responders are at the scene of a “serious” motor vehicle collision just east of Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Emergency responders are at the scene of a “serious” motor vehicle collision just east of Saskatoon. Slavo Kutas / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a “serious” motor vehicle collision has occurred just east of the city.

A call regarding a crash involving a semi-trailer and a car came in at roughly 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The SPS collision analyst unit is investigating.

Motorists are asked by police to avoid the area around the intersection of highways 41 and 5.

Check back for updates …

