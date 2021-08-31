Kelowna’s biggest COVID-19 immunization clinic to close

Send this page to someone via email

For the last six months, Trinity Baptist Church has opened its doors each day to hundreds of Kelowna residents who were ready to roll up a sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccination.

As per the initial agreement, however, the church will soon resume services and the Kelowna immunization clinic will be moving to the Capri Centre (unit 103-1835 Gordon Dr.) beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, a staff member said Tuesday.

Interior Health said the clinic will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for both appointments and walk-ins and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for walk-ins.

According to the BCCDC 80 per cent of people over the age of 12 years old have had at least one shot in the Central Okanagan.

