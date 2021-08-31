SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Kelowna’s biggest COVID-19 immunization clinic to close

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 8:10 pm
For the last six months, Trinity Baptist Church has opened its doors each day to hundreds of Kelowna residents who were ready to roll up a sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccination.

As per the initial agreement, however, the church will soon resume services and the Kelowna immunization clinic will be moving to the Capri Centre (unit 103-1835 Gordon Dr.) beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, a staff member said Tuesday.

Interior Health said the clinic will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for both appointments and walk-ins and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for walk-ins.

Read more: Interior Health continues to report highest number of new COVID-19 cases (Aug. 30, 2021)

According to the BCCDC 80 per cent of people over the age of 12 years old have had at least one shot in the Central Okanagan.

