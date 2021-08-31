Menu

Crime

Barrie woman charged in connection with Mississauga carjacking where victim was run over

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 6:39 pm
Police at the scene of a carjacking in Mississauga on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a carjacking in Mississauga on Monday. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Mississauga Monday morning where the victim was run over with his own vehicle.

Police said at around 6:45 a.m., a 38-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant in the area of Haines Road and Dundas Street East, east of Cawthra Road, when two women approached him.

Officers said that “at some point” a man went to the driver’s door and removed the victim from the car.

Read more: Toronto police searching for 2 outstanding suspects after shootout at Yorkdale Mall

The man and two women then allegedly got into the vehicle, ran over the victim and fled the area. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that around two hours later, a citizen saw the stolen vehicle in Mississauga and contacted officers. Police responded and arrested the occupant.

Twenty-seven-year-old Barrie resident Brittany Lynn Trites was charged with one count of robbery.

Police said they’re still seeking two suspects: a female who is approximately six feet tall, with black and blonde hair who was wearing blue jeans. Officers are also looking for a male suspect who was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

