Edmonton artist uses talents to brighten up neighbourhoods

Send this page to someone via email

Local artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba has been using her talents by turning decks, sheds and fences into outdoor masterpieces. The creative concept was to bring some light into the community after such a dark time.

“A mural is a way to make an oasis in your home,” said Shulba. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A mural is a way to make an oasis in your home," said Shulba.

“I just find that with painting the surroundings, painting a deck or what not, it just brings joy into your home.”

Being an artist in the city for about 20 years has given Shulba time to grow into herself and her paintings. Starting with garden art, the same concept is still there — just bigger.

“One lady said, ‘I am so glad I found you because you have brought sunshine into my life,'” Shulba said with a smile. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "One lady said, 'I am so glad I found you because you have brought sunshine into my life,'" Shulba said with a smile.

“All winter I will be able to look at this while I’m either washing my dishes or just looking out the window. It’s been great to bring that joy. I feel very blessed to be able to do that for people.”

Story continues below advertisement

It doesn’t stop there. Some eyesores have been saved and end up being the client’s favourite piece.

“To see a little bit of paint, a little bit of elbow grease really transform that piece to something that she actually loves now, where before she really loathed it.”

For Shulba, with other outdoor pieces it’s all about making sure they last thanks to Alberta’s crazy weather patterns.

“One project was actually giving life to an old fence. I took a few steps to make sure it was going to withstand our weather.”

Read more: Metal sculptor creates art treasure hunt in river valley for adventurous Edmontonians

Murals are not the only thing bringing this artist joy, especially when it comes to setting up new challenges.

“Another one I’m working on is some graffiti in a kids room,” Shulba said.

“I’m not shy to take on something new. I think it will be a lot of fun. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm not shy to take on something new. I think it will be a lot of fun.

“That’s just part of me being this artist that just loves to do art.”

Story continues below advertisement

This includes the children’s books and canvas painting Shulba continues to create and sell out of Red Sparrow Gallery.

“It’s an awesome feeling when I can pass that along to folks with my art or they get it and say, ‘Wow your art makes me feel so good!’ Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's an awesome feeling when I can pass that along to folks with my art or they get it and say, 'Wow your art makes me feel so good!'

“I’m just like, ya! That’s exactly why I am here. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help people that way.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a blessing to be able to help people that way."