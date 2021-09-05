Menu

Features

Edmonton artist uses talents to brighten up neighbourhoods

By Ciara Yaschuk Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 2:54 pm
An Edmonton artist is using her talents to turn decks, sheds and fences into outdoor masterpieces. Ciara Yaschuk reports.

Local artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba has been using her talents by turning decks, sheds and fences into outdoor masterpieces. The creative concept was to bring some light into the community after such a dark time.

“I just find that with painting the surroundings, painting a deck or what not, it just brings joy into your home.”

Being an artist in the city for about 20 years has given Shulba time to grow into herself and her paintings. Starting with garden art, the same concept is still there — just bigger.

“One lady said, ‘I am so glad I found you because you have brought sunshine into my life,'” Shulba said with a smile.

“All winter I will be able to look at this while I’m either washing my dishes or just looking out the window. It’s been great to bring that joy. I feel very blessed to be able to do that for people.”

Read more: COVID-19: Edmonton artist creates mural made out of health-care workers’ words

It doesn’t stop there. Some eyesores have been saved and end up being the client’s favourite piece.

“To see a little bit of paint, a little bit of elbow grease really transform that piece to something that she actually loves now, where before she really loathed it.”

For Shulba, with other outdoor pieces it’s all about making sure they last thanks to Alberta’s crazy weather patterns.

“One project was actually giving life to an old fence. I took a few steps to make sure it was going to withstand our weather.”

Read more: Metal sculptor creates art treasure hunt in river valley for adventurous Edmontonians

Murals are not the only thing bringing this artist joy, especially when it comes to setting up new challenges.

“Another one I’m working on is some graffiti in a kids room,” Shulba said.

“That’s just part of me being this artist that just loves to do art.”

Read more: ‘It felt like he had been seen’: Edmonton continuing care residents captured in portraits by staff member

This includes the children’s books and canvas painting Shulba continues to create and sell out of Red Sparrow Gallery.

“It’s an awesome feeling when I can pass that along to folks with my art or they get it and say, ‘Wow your art makes me feel so good!’

“I’m just like, ya! That’s exactly why I am here. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.

Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba.
Work done by Edmonton artist, illustrator and author Lorraine Shulba. Supplied to Global News
