Much-needed rainfall hits Central and North Okanagan, along with snow at SilverStar Resort

From heat to rain to snow, it’s been a wild swing of weather in the Okanagan the last 24 hours.

On Monday, during a fabulous sunny day, temperatures ranged from 26 to 28 Celsius throughout the Okanagan.

Come Tuesday morning, however, the weather pendulum had swung, with cool temperatures and Central and North Okanagan residents awoke to rain, with snow falling at one ski resort.

Satellite mapping of the rain system showed it rolling over the Central and North Okanagan, but not over the South Okanagan, before moving east.

In fact, webcam pictures from SilverStar Mountain Resort on Tuesday showed higher sections of the mountain covered in a light dusting.

Webcam photos from Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna and Apex Mountain Resort showed cloudy skies, but no snow.

Currently, there are 16 wildfires of note burning throughout the province, with 11 of them in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan.

For the Central Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies, a high of 17 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the forecast is calling for better conditions, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20.

For the North Okanagan, Tuesday’s forecast is also calling for cloudy skies, showers and a high of just 12 C, along with an overnight low of 10.

For Wednesday, the forecast is calling for better conditions, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20.

For the South Okanagan, Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 18 and a 30 per cent chance of showers, along with an overnight low of 12.

However, weather cams on Tuesday morning showed a mix of sun and cloud in Penticton and mostly blue skies in Osoyoos.

For Wednesday, the national weather agency is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 21.

