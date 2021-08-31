Menu

Canada

Third development planned for Kingston’s Princess and Albert streets corner

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 1:22 pm
The building is meant to bring 186 mixed-residential units to the Williamsville District. Kingston's planning committee will review the building's Thursday. View image in full screen
The building is meant to bring 186 mixed-residential units to the Williamsville District. Kingston's planning committee will review the building's Thursday. City of Kingston

The city of Kingston’s planning committee will be gauging public input this week about a new six-storey residential building proposed for the Williamsville District.

The building at 567-600 Princess Street and 465 Albert Street is one of many new builds slated for that specific corner.

It will host nearly 200 units divided into 77 studio apartments, 81 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units.

The developer is also proposing to include five live-work units along Princess Street with access to the road.

The building will include 30 parking spaces, 26 of which will be underground.

The new apartment building faces the Princess Street United Church, a portion of which was demolished and is being rebuilt for a new youth services drop in centre.

Construction has already begun across Albert Street for another 10-storey building that will span Princess Street down to Frontenac Street.

The builder will also seek zoning amendments for the property at the planning committee Thursday.

kingston development tagWilliamsville District tagnew apartment building kingston tagPrincess and Albert tagPrincess and Albert development tagPrincess and Albert Street kingston tagWilliamsville District Kingston tag

