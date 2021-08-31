Sask. government supplying $225K to Kids Help Phone

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has announced a commitment to provide $225,000 over the next three years to support student mental health.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said $75,000 will be supplied per year to Kids Help Phone (KHP), an increase of $27,000 per year compared to 2020-21.

“Student mental health is always incredibly important, and even more so this week as students return to school,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan stated in a government release. “Kids Help Phone is a valued partner with government and provides students with a safe place to reach out if they need someone to talk to.”

The funding will be used to promote KHP e-mental health services geared for students, staff and families to help students have easy access to support when needed.

The service is available in both English and French, 24 hours a day and seven days a week where youth can search for resources within their community, including counsellors and mental health supports.

People are able to access KHP’s resources through phone, text, website and Facebook.

“As back-to-school approaches, we are grateful for the generous on-going funding we receive from the Government of Saskatchewan. This announcement of new and additional funding means that we can continue to innovate to meet the critical needs of youth in Saskatchewan,” Kids Help Phone president and CEO Katherine Hay said.

People in need of support can reach Kids Help Phone by calling 1-800-686-6868, texting 686868 or chatting online.