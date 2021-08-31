Quebec health minister gives COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, officials will be giving an update on the COVID-19 immunization rollout Tuesday as the province is one day away from launching its vaccine passport system.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will be joined by Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, for the press conference at 1 p.m. in Montreal. Daniel Paré, head of the inoculation campaign, will also be on hand.

The update comes as proof of vaccination will be required to access certain non-essential services, including restaurants, gyms and bars as of Wednesday. Quebecers 13 and older must be fully vaccinated to take part in certain activities.

It also comes after the province recommended a third shot of the vaccine for people who are immunocompromised or undergoing dialysis.

The recommendation is based on advice from the province’s immunization committee and comes amid the rise of the Delta variant, the health department said in a statement Monday.

—With files from The Canadian Press