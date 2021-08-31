SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Quebec health minister gives COVID-19 update

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 12:00 pm
WATCH LIVE: Quebec officials give update on COVID-19 pandemic

In Quebec, officials will be giving an update on the COVID-19 immunization rollout Tuesday as the province is one day away from launching its vaccine passport system.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will be joined by Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, for the press conference at 1 p.m. in Montreal. Daniel Paré, head of the inoculation campaign, will also be on hand.

The update comes as proof of vaccination will be required to access certain non-essential services, including restaurants, gyms and bars as of Wednesday. Quebecers 13 and older must be fully vaccinated to take part in certain activities.

Read more: Montreal public health reaches out to gamers to boost lagging youth COVID-19 vaccination rates

It also comes after the province recommended a third shot of the vaccine for people who are immunocompromised or undergoing dialysis.

The recommendation is based on advice from the province’s immunization committee and comes amid the rise of the Delta variant, the health department said in a statement Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press

