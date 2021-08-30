COVID-19: Quebec Health Department recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Health Department is recommending a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised or on dialysis.

The department said Monday its recommendation is based on advice from the province’s immunization committee.

Anyone who qualifies for a third dose is able to get one immediately at any walk-in vaccination clinic across the province.

The department says the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines are preferable as third doses compared to the other vaccines approved for use in Canada against COVID-19.

Quebec is not recommending a third dose for long-term care patients.

The Health Department says long-term patients don’t need another shot because many residents have recently received a second dose and because of the low levels of circulation of the novel coronavirus within the long-term network.

