Health

COVID-19: Quebec Health Department recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 3:27 pm
A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Olympic Stadium marking the beginning of mass vaccination in the Province of Quebec based on age in Montreal, on Monday, March 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Olympic Stadium marking the beginning of mass vaccination in the Province of Quebec based on age in Montreal, on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec’s Health Department is recommending a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised or on dialysis.

The department said Monday its recommendation is based on advice from the province’s immunization committee.

Anyone who qualifies for a third dose is able to get one immediately at any walk-in vaccination clinic across the province.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec reports 386 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down slightly

The department says the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines are preferable as third doses compared to the other vaccines approved for use in Canada against COVID-19.

Quebec is not recommending a third dose for long-term care patients.

The Health Department says long-term patients don’t need another shot because many residents have recently received a second dose and because of the low levels of circulation of the novel coronavirus within the long-term network.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
