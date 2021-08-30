Quebec reports 386 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down slightly

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 386 new cases but no additional deaths Monday as the province continues to deal with an evolving fourth wave of COVID-19.

The latest daily tally is part of the official update from the government, which says a total of 1,569 infections were reported over the past three days.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said that while the data seems “encouraging at first,” he noted it hails from the weekend and that authorities will “continue to monitor the situation in the coming days.”

“We will also closely monitor the effects of the start of the school year and the end of vacation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus dropped by one since last Friday for a total of 125. This includes 37 patients in intensive care units, an increase of one compared to before the weekend.

“We can see the effect of vaccination on hospitalizations,” Dubé said. “It’s encouraging.”

The immunization rollout saw another 20,138 shots of the vaccine administered, including 19,602 in the past 24-hour period. Quebec has doled out more than 12.3 million doses to date.

Dubé urged Quebecers to continue rolling up their sleeves to get the jab and to continue respecting sanitary rules aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“The virus is still circulating,” he said.

Health authorities say 16,422 tests took place Saturday, the most recent day for which screening information is available.

The province has reported 388,799 COVID-19 cases to date. The health crisis has killed 11,285 Quebecers.

Over the course of the pandemic, more than 373,000 people have recovered from the virus.