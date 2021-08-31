Menu

Canada

Construction for new Wolfe Island, Amherst Island ferries complete

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 8:35 am
Two new ferries destined for the Kingston area are now completely built and are sailing their way to the region. The ships are expected to be in the Kingston area in a few weeks. View image in full screen
Two new ferries destined for the Kingston area are now completely built and are sailing their way to the region. The ships are expected to be in the Kingston area in a few weeks. Damen Shipyards

Two new electric ferries for the Kingston region have now been built in Europe and are on their way to Canada.

The vessels, destined to be used as Wolfe Island and Amherst Island ferries, already started their voyage their permanent homes by the end of last week, according to Damen Shipyards, the Dutch company building the ferries.

Read more: Dredging for larger Wolfe Island ferry begins along Kingston waterfront

A blog post on the builder’s website says the Amherst Islander II and the Wolfe Islander IV left a shipyard in Romania for the last time last week, to sail to a community on the Black Sea.

From there they’ll be loaded onto a bigger vessel and transported to Canada.

The ferries are scheduled to arrive in the region in a few weeks.

