Construction for new Wolfe Island, Amherst Island ferries complete

Two new electric ferries for the Kingston region have now been built in Europe and are on their way to Canada.

The vessels, destined to be used as Wolfe Island and Amherst Island ferries, already started their voyage their permanent homes by the end of last week, according to Damen Shipyards, the Dutch company building the ferries.

A blog post on the builder’s website says the Amherst Islander II and the Wolfe Islander IV left a shipyard in Romania for the last time last week, to sail to a community on the Black Sea.

From there they’ll be loaded onto a bigger vessel and transported to Canada.

The ferries are scheduled to arrive in the region in a few weeks.

