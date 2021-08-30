Menu

Investigations

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Toronto’s west end: Police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 11:17 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto Police say a man is dead after a motorcycle collision in the area of Bloor Street West and Indian Road.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 10:00p.m. Monday evening.

In a tweet, police say they responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van. When officers arrived on scene, a motorcyclist was located underneath the vehicle.

Life saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that the man was in his 40’s.

Police are asking anyone that may have dash cam video or was in the area to contact them.

 

