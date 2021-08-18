Cyclist dead after reportedly being hit by cement truck in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a cyclist is dead after he was reportedly hit by a cement truck on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West at 6:10 p.m.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, the cyclist — a man — died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

Roads are closed in the area as the Toronto Police Traffic Services Unit investigates.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Avenue Rd & Bloor St W

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– officers advised adult male cyclist has succumbed to his injuries, and pronounced deceased on scene

– driver/truck o/s

– @TrafficServices investigating

– road closures still in effect#GO1570554

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 18, 2021

