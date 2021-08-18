Menu

Canada

Cyclist dead after reportedly being hit by cement truck in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 7:43 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash in the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash in the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street. Twitter / @TPSOperations

Toronto police say a cyclist is dead after he was reportedly hit by a cement truck on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West at 6:10 p.m.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, the cyclist — a man — died at the scene.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in North York

Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

Roads are closed in the area as the Toronto Police Traffic Services Unit investigates.

