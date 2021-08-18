Cyclist dead after reportedly being hit by cement truck in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say a cyclist is dead after he was reportedly hit by a cement truck on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West at 6:10 p.m.
According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, the cyclist — a man — died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene.
There is no word on what led to the collision.
Roads are closed in the area as the Toronto Police Traffic Services Unit investigates.
Trending Stories
4 taken to hospital following head-on collision on County Road 36 in Kawartha Lakes
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments