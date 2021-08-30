Man wanted after homicide victim found inside burnt vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old suspect who is wanted in connection with the death of a man who was found in a burnt vehicle in the city’s east end earlier this month.

Police previously told Global News that emergency crews were called to a farm field in the area of Gordon Murison Lane and Steeles Avenue East at 6 a.m. on Aug. 14 for reports of a vehicle fire.

Officers and firefighters attended and extinguished the flames. It was later discovered that a man’s body was inside of the vehicle, police said.

Officers said the man’s death was determined to be a homicide. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Toronto resident Johann Persaud.

In a news release issued Monday, police said Toronto resident Dennis Singh is wanted for second-degree murder. An arrest warrant was issued Friday.

Officers said he is “believed to be violent and dangerous” and anyone who sees him is advised to not approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

