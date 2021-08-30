Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in events

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 7:12 pm
The country's governing body for curling said in a release Monday the policy will be put into effect “as soon as possible.”. View image in full screen
The country's governing body for curling said in a release Monday the policy will be put into effect “as soon as possible.”. Sebastien Gagnon-Dorval / Global News

Curling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.

The country’s governing body for curling said in a release Monday the policy will be put into effect “as soon as possible.”

Read more: New curling event in Saskatoon offers opportunity for sport’s rising stars

Curling Canada says those 12 and over attending events must provide a proof of first vaccination by no later than Sept. 8 and proof of full vaccination by no later than Oct. 12.

Chief executive Katherine Henderson said the protocols are necessary to ensure safety during its affiliated events.

“There’s absolutely no question that vaccinations work and significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection,” Henderson said. “We want our athletes, our fans, our volunteers and our employees to feel as safe as possible at our events, and we believe this is a necessary step toward that goal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina to host 2022 men’s provincial curling championship

Curling Canada sanctions 12 national curling championship events, including the men’s Tim Hortons Brier and the women’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Brier is scheduled for March 4-13 in Lethbridge, Alta., and the Scotties from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

This season, Curling Canada also will sanction the Olympic curling trials Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon, the women’s world curling championship March 19-27 in Prince George, B.C., and the Continental Cup Jan. 20-23 in Fredericton.

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Sports tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagRegina Sports tagCurling tagVaccination tagCurling Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers