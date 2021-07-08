Menu

Sports

Regina to host 2022 men’s provincial curling championship

By Taylor Shire Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 6:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina to host 2022 men’s provincial curling championship' Regina to host 2022 men’s provincial curling championship
WATCH: The SaskTel Tankard trophy will be up for grabs in Regina from Feb. 9-13, 2022.

For the first time in more than 30 years, Regina will play host to the SaskTel Tankard.

The provincial men’s curling championship is set to take over the Cooperators Centre from Feb. 9 to 13, 2022, as the top 12 men’s curling teams from across the province play for the right to represent Saskatchewan at the Brier, which is set for March 4 to 13, 2022 in Lethbridge, Alta.

“We are thrilled to award this prestigious championship to Curl Regina,” said Ashley Howard, CurlSask executive director. “This event is an opportunity for fans and our young future stars to see best players compete for a provincial title.”

Read more: 2-time Canadian champion Chelsea Carey joins Saskatchewan curling team

The building once known as the Agridome hosted the event in 1989, but this time around, it will be held at the 1,200-seat Cooperators Arena. And while it’s the first men’s provincial championship to be played there, the venue did host some of the world’s best curlers in 2017, when the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling made a stop in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that Regina has a rich history of hosting curling championships with world-class fans and volunteers, so we have every expectation that the 2022 SaskTel Tankard will be a memorable event,” said Howard, referencing some of the other recent curling events like the Brier and the Scotties, which were held at the Brandt Centre.

Normally, CurlSask awards provincial championships to smaller markets like Whitewood, Melville, Estevan, Tisdale and Kindersley, which have all hosted recently. But Howard said any curling association can bid on an event. Plus, with the timing of the Olympic trials event, it wasn’t possible to do a joint men’s and women’s event like they have done in years past. They will look to go back to that format in 2023.

