Sports

2-time Canadian champion Chelsea Carey joins Saskatchewan curling team

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 3:40 pm
Winnipeg's Chelsea Carey will skip Jolene Campbell's team from Regina, with Campbell shifting to vice. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Chelsea Carey will skip Jolene Campbell's team from Regina, with Campbell shifting to vice. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Two-time Canadian women’s curling champion Chelsea Carey is joining another new team.

Winnipeg’s Carey will skip Jolene Campbell’s team from Regina, with Campbell shifting to vice.

Read more: Hoarse Hearts: Canadian women’s curling championship can be hard on skips’ voices

It’s Carey’s fifth different roster since moving to Alberta in 2015.

Carey skipped two different teams to Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles in 2016 and 2019.

She filled in at skip for Tracy Fleury on a wild-card team in February’s Hearts in Calgary’s curling bubble.

Read more: ‘Shut up’ comment in curling exposes coaches’ frustration about fairness

The team made the championship round of six teams, but fell short of the semifinals.

Carey skipped Manitoba to third place in the 2014 Tournament of Hearts.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
