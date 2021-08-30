Menu

Canada

TTC to expand service ahead of new school year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Crosslinx ramps up testing of Eglinton Crosstown vehicles' Crosslinx ramps up testing of Eglinton Crosstown vehicles
WATCH ABOVE: The Eglinton Crosstown LRT has been in the works for more than a decade and signs of the project’s completion are becoming clearer. Crosslinx, the consortium building the 19-kilometre light-rail line, is increasing the amount of vehicle and infrastructure testing in Toronto’s east end. Officials are urging residents to be cognizant of the increased vehicle travel.

Toronto’s public transit system says it’s going to increase service in time for the new school year.

The Toronto Transit Commission says it will have 25 per cent more subway trains running on its Line 1 and Line 2 at peak times on weekdays.

The TTC says it’s communicating with school boards to determine hot spots, student volumes, and start and dismissal times.

Read more: Eglinton Crosstown LRT inches closer to finish with light-rail vehicle testing in Toronto’s east end

It also says it’s increasing or restoring service on nearly 30 bus routes that serve post-secondary institutions and other major transit corridors.

The TTC says it will also restore service on nearly all 900-series express routes.

Additional express routes are planned for October.

Click to play video: 'City of Toronto, TTC makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all workers' City of Toronto, TTC makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all workers
City of Toronto, TTC makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all workers – Aug 19, 2021
