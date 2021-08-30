Anti-camping bylaws are back in force in Hamilton parks

Send this page to someone via email

A bylaw enforcement protocol that allowed for encampments in public spaces has been repealed, effective Monday, in Hamilton.

The city says it is returning to pre-protocol enforcement of bylaws that prohibit camping on municipal property, including city parks.

In a release issued Monday morning, the city added that enforcement will balance the safety and well-being of individuals living outdoors with the broader community’s access to green space for safe outdoor recreation.

The city also insisted that its focus is on supporting homeless individuals in securing safe and affordable housing, by taking an individualized approach to connecting them with the available community resources and supports.

Hamilton city council voted to repeal the bylaw enforcement protocol, which permitted some individuals to camp in public spaces for up to 14 days, during a special meeting on Aug 9.

“We had an emergency meeting because most of us felt that we are in a state of emergency,” said Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr.

“It’s been cumulative, but we’ve had situations that we as a governing body municipality need to address … an explosion at a central park encampment, fires that have occurred, assaults that have occurred.”

Anti-poverty advocates and harm reduction workers have said they worry that ending the encampment protocol sends the message that homelessness is a law and order issue, rather than a symptom of the housing crisis.

The Hamilton Social Medicine Response Team also argued it is a violation of human rights and dignity to evict people with nowhere else to go.