Health

Quebec ‘will be ready’ to roll out COVID-19 passports this week: health minister

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Hearings on mandatory vaccination for health-care workers wraps up in Quebec City' Hearings on mandatory vaccination for health-care workers wraps up in Quebec City
WATCH: Quebec has wrapped up two days of hearings on mandatory vaccination and how to proceed within the health care and education sectors. The National Assembly heard from more than a dozen groups and experts. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports.

Quebec is prepared to launch its COVID-19 vaccine passport system this week despite delays with the Android versions for its smartphone applications, the province’s health minister said Monday.

“We will be ready and start as promised on Sept.1,” Christian Dubé told reporters.

The VaxiCode applications for both clients and businesses should be available for download in the coming hours on Google Play, he explained. Apple users, meanwhile, have had access since last week.

“One thing I would say is that we asked both companies, Apple and Google, to do the request at the same time,” Dubé said, adding it is “a bit surprising” that is taking the latter company longer.

Read more: Police complaints filed after politicians’ COVID-19 vaccine passport QR codes allegedly hacked

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers don’t need the VaxiCode application to access certain non-essential services starting Wednesday. They can simply show their QR codes that were sent by email or use a paper copy of the code, Dubé said.

Trending Stories

“The point is that if you don’t have the apps by that time, you can just show your QR code.”

The health minister noted that about 5.5 million people have downloaded their proof of vaccination.

The province is the first in Canada to require immunization against COVID-19 for some activities and outings. Anyone 13 and older will need to be fully vaccinated in order to dine at restaurants, go to bars, hit the gym and see a film at a cinema, among other things.

Click to play video: 'Cinema industry reaction to vaccine passports' Cinema industry reaction to vaccine passports
Cinema industry reaction to vaccine passports
