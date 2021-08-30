Menu

Crime

Man shot and killed inside Port Alberni home: RCMP

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 1:38 pm
RCMP officers outside the home in Port Alberni Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP officers outside the home in Port Alberni Monday morning. Allen Felker

Port Alberni RCMP officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home on 18th Avenue, near Argyle Street, shortly after 6 p.m.

One man was killed and police said a suspect was arrested “without incident.”

Officers said there is no threat to neighbours in the area and there is no connection to gangs or organized crime.

Disturbing Port Alberni racist incident captured on camera
Disturbing Port Alberni racist incident captured on camera – Jun 3, 2020

Read more: Port Alberni Mounties cleared in case of naked, bloodied man who ran into river and died

The victim and the suspect have not been identified at this time.

