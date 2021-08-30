Man shot and killed inside Port Alberni home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Port Alberni RCMP officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home on 18th Avenue, near Argyle Street, shortly after 6 p.m.

One man was killed and police said a suspect was arrested “without incident.”

Officers said there is no threat to neighbours in the area and there is no connection to gangs or organized crime.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified at this time.