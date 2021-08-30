Woman arrested for impaired driving in highway crash that killed 86-year-old Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

An 86-year-old man from Grand Marais is dead after a head-on collision with a vehicle police allege was driven by an impaired driver.

Selkirk RCMP said that just before 1 a.m. Sunday, they were called to Highway 59 near the intersection with Fey Road in the RM of Alexander.

The initial police investigation determined that a northbound vehicle, driven by a 58-year-old Alexander woman, crashed into a pickup truck, driven by the 86-year-old, headed south.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, and the woman was arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle causing death. She was taken to hospital, along with her passenger, a 65-year-old man. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, and the woman will appear in Selkirk provincial court Nov. 5.

