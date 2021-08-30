Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested for impaired driving in highway crash that killed 86-year-old Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 1:44 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

An 86-year-old man from Grand Marais is dead after a head-on collision with a vehicle police allege was driven by an impaired driver.

Selkirk RCMP said that just before 1 a.m. Sunday, they were called to Highway 59 near the intersection with Fey Road in the RM of Alexander.

Read more: Two vehicle collision closes North End intersection

The initial police investigation determined that a northbound vehicle, driven by a 58-year-old Alexander woman, crashed into a pickup truck, driven by the 86-year-old, headed south.

Trending Stories

The man was pronounced dead on scene, and the woman was arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle causing death. She was taken to hospital, along with her passenger, a 65-year-old man. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, and the woman will appear in Selkirk provincial court Nov. 5.

Click to play video: 'Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through' Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through
Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through – Aug 11, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagDrunk Driving tagSelkirk tagSelkirk RCMP taghighway 59 tagrm of alexander taggrand marais tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers