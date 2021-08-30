SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 12:57 pm
An intensive care bed is shown in The Ottawa Hospital. Hospitalizations in the city are up to double digits as of Monday. File photo. View image in full screen
An intensive care bed is shown in The Ottawa Hospital. Hospitalizations in the city are up to double digits as of Monday. File photo. Courtesy of The Ottawa Hospital

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa returned to double digits to start the week as vaccination rates slowly tick up in the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 10 patients with the coronavirus in local hospitals, up from seven the day before, with one person still in the intensive care unit as of Monday.

OPH meanwhile reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, following increases of 30 cases on Sunday and 25 cases on Saturday.

Elections in fourth wave to booster shots: Dr. Bogoch answers COVID-19 questions

The number of active cases in the city rose by 30 to 229 as of Monday.

There have so far been 303 confirmed or suspected cases of the Delta variant locally, with 183 of those cases coming in the past 30 days.

Trending Stories

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, and there are currently no active outbreaks in the city, per OPH’s dashboard.

Ottawa’s seven-day coronavirus positivity rate stands at 1.9 per cent to start the week.

The city’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is reporting a slight uptick in coverage on Monday while the number of weekly doses administered continues to fall.

Read more: Ottawa mayor asks Premier Ford to implement proof-of-vaccination program

Some 86 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents, or roughly 789,000 people, have now received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Double-vaccination rates are just shy of 80 per cent.

The past week saw a total of 16,366 vaccine doses given out locally, a drop from the past two weeks, which each saw roughly 23,000 shots administered.

Mayor Jim Watson wrote to Premier Doug Ford on Monday asking for an Ontario proof-of-vaccination program, framing it as a tool to encourage higher vaccination rates.

What will Ontario’s COVID-19 passport look like?
