Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa returned to double digits to start the week as vaccination rates slowly tick up in the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 10 patients with the coronavirus in local hospitals, up from seven the day before, with one person still in the intensive care unit as of Monday.

OPH meanwhile reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, following increases of 30 cases on Sunday and 25 cases on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the city rose by 30 to 229 as of Monday.

There have so far been 303 confirmed or suspected cases of the Delta variant locally, with 183 of those cases coming in the past 30 days.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, and there are currently no active outbreaks in the city, per OPH’s dashboard.

Ottawa’s seven-day coronavirus positivity rate stands at 1.9 per cent to start the week.

The city’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is reporting a slight uptick in coverage on Monday while the number of weekly doses administered continues to fall.

Some 86 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents, or roughly 789,000 people, have now received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Double-vaccination rates are just shy of 80 per cent.

The past week saw a total of 16,366 vaccine doses given out locally, a drop from the past two weeks, which each saw roughly 23,000 shots administered.

Mayor Jim Watson wrote to Premier Doug Ford on Monday asking for an Ontario proof-of-vaccination program, framing it as a tool to encourage higher vaccination rates.

