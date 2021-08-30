SIU investigate after man suffers ‘critical’ injuries in Niagara Falls incident

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident early Monday in Niagara Falls that sent a 43-year-old man to hospital in critical condition.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a conducted energy weapon (CEW) was fired by Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) at the man as he attempted to flee after he allegedly drove a vehicle into a curb on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.

“The man became unresponsive, and officers administered Narcan as well as performed CPR,” the SIU said in a release following the incident around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

The SIU has released no further details on the nature of the encounter.

An investigation is ongoing.

