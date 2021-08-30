Menu

Crime

SIU investigate after man suffers ‘critical’ injuries in Niagara Falls incident

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 10:18 am
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the death of a motorist in Sarnia. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the death of a motorist in Sarnia. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident early Monday in Niagara Falls that sent a 43-year-old man to hospital in critical condition.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a conducted energy weapon (CEW) was fired by Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) at the man as he attempted to flee after he allegedly drove a vehicle into a curb on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after cars collide in Niagara-on-the-Lake

“The man became unresponsive, and officers administered Narcan as well as performed CPR,” the SIU said in a release following the incident around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Trending Stories

The SIU has released no further details on the nature of the encounter.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough' SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough
