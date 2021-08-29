Menu

Comments

Crime

Toronto police officer criminally charged with breach of trust

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 4:56 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say an officer with 20 years of service has been charged with breach of trust.

Police said in a news release Sunday that between April 22, 2020, and Oct. 18, 2020, a Toronto police officer was messaging an alleged suspect in a Halton police theft investigation.

The officer allegedly accessed police computer systems and provided the man with details about a vehicle and an address.

Police said the same officer also allegedly took a photo of an apprehended person on their personal phone and sent it to the same man.

Read more: 23-year-old Toronto homicide victim died from gunshot wounds: police

Halton police reportedly told Toronto police about the alleged messages in February, at which point the Professional Standards Unit launched an investigation.

Forty-four-year-old Const. Ewan MacLeod of 23 Division was suspended from duty in April and on Friday, was arrested and criminally charged with breach of trust. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

MacLeod was also charged under the Police Services Act with two counts of breach of confidence, four counts of insubordination, and neglect of duty, police said.

He remains suspended with pay as is required under the Police Services Act.

