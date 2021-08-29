Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of southern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 2:54 pm
A lightning bolt strikes the CN Tower during an electrical storm in Toronto, early Thursday July 14, 2016. View image in full screen
A lightning bolt strikes the CN Tower during an electrical storm in Toronto, early Thursday July 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southern Ontario, advising of the possibility of strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

The watch covers areas as far south as Windsor and stretches up past the Algonquin Park area.

Some eastern portions of the province, including the City of Ottawa, are not covered by the advisory.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening,” the weather agency said.

Read more: More than 100 residents evacuated after Mississauga apartment building floods during storm

“Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm and heavy rain up to 50 mm within one hour.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News weather specialist Carla Bosacki said there is a threat of storms because the air is very humid and hot.

The watch comes after a strong storm system moved through parts of southern Ontario Saturday evening, bringing with it heavy rain, strong winds and lots of lightning. One person died on a golf course during the storm in Erin, Ont.

Trending Stories

A heat warning is also in effect for a large portion of southern Ontario, stretching from the Windsor area up to Barrie and the northern York Region.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue for those areas possibly into Monday, with temperatures around 30 C and humidex values up to 42.

Bosacki said it’s expected to cool down Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagToronto weather tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch tagSevere Thunderstorms tagSouthern Ontario weather tagthunderstrom tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers