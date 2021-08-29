Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southern Ontario, advising of the possibility of strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

The watch covers areas as far south as Windsor and stretches up past the Algonquin Park area.

Some eastern portions of the province, including the City of Ottawa, are not covered by the advisory.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening,” the weather agency said.

Read more: More than 100 residents evacuated after Mississauga apartment building floods during storm

“Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm and heavy rain up to 50 mm within one hour.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News weather specialist Carla Bosacki said there is a threat of storms because the air is very humid and hot.

The watch comes after a strong storm system moved through parts of southern Ontario Saturday evening, bringing with it heavy rain, strong winds and lots of lightning. One person died on a golf course during the storm in Erin, Ont.

A heat warning is also in effect for a large portion of southern Ontario, stretching from the Windsor area up to Barrie and the northern York Region.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue for those areas possibly into Monday, with temperatures around 30 C and humidex values up to 42.

Bosacki said it’s expected to cool down Monday night.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect for all of Southern Ontario. Similiar to what we saw yesterday, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain all possible over the the few hours. #weather pic.twitter.com/oBiv4GwycG — @carlabosacki (@carlabosacki) August 29, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/WE7piWoMkA — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) August 29, 2021