Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Patients wait up to 12 hours in ambulances amid ER shortages in N.B.

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 9:31 am
At least eight ambulances were waiting outside the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 24. View image in full screen
At least eight ambulances were waiting outside the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Submitted

Ambulance New Brunswick has confirmed details from a photo making the rounds on social media of eight ambulances waiting outside the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, as ERs struggle to keep up with the demand for services.

A spokesperson for Ambulance New Brunswick confirmed that on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at around 5:30 p.m., those eight ambulances were stationed outside the emergency room.

It said five were on offload delay and another had just arrived, while the remaining two were scheduled patient transfers.

Read more: New Brunswick paramedics face significant increase in offload delays

The five that were offload delays — which means they were waiting for nurse supervision or a space in the emergency room — had extensive wait times:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 12 hours 29 minutes
  • 8 hours 45 minutes
  • 8 hours 15 minutes
  • 5 hours 11 minutes
  • 2 hours 9 minutes

“In total that day, ambulances experienced over 61 (61.35) hours in offload delays at the Emergency Department of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre,” the company said.

Ambulance New Brunswick said offload delays are an ongoing problem; they continue to be concerned about the overall impact.

“We know that our health-care partners are working to find solutions to this ongoing challenge,” the company said.

Click to play video: 'Ambulance New Brunswick sounds the alarm over offload delays' Ambulance New Brunswick sounds the alarm over offload delays
Ambulance New Brunswick sounds the alarm over offload delays – Jul 28, 2021

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre isn’t the only hospital that experienced offload delays.

Trending Stories

Ambulance New Brunswick provided the offload delay hours for August. The Moncton Hospital has consistently double-digit offload hours, whereas the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is consistently in the mid-teens to low single digits. The Saint John Regional Hospital has similar hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Horizon Health Network also issued several public service announcements this week advising the public. It said not to go to the emergency rooms in Saint John, Moncton, Fredericton, and Miramichi because they were “extremely” busy.

Read more: Sackville to Moncton: N.B. town councillor’s experience with weekend ER closure

The Sackville Memorial Hospital emergency room was closed entirely over the weekend due to staffing shortages.

Global News has reached out to Vitalite Health Network, who is responsible for the Dumont, but it didn’t respond to our requests. Its website indicates it only responds to media requests Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We have also reached out to the Department of Health and are awaiting comment.

Click to play video: 'N.S. ambulance service delays caused by offloading wait times says report' N.S. ambulance service delays caused by offloading wait times says report
N.S. ambulance service delays caused by offloading wait times says report – Mar 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagMoncton tagSaint John tagFredericton tagHealth Care tagHospital tagDoctor Shortage tagwait times tagAmbulance New Brunswick tagNursing Shortage tagER Wait Times tagoffload delays tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers