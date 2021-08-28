Pig sanctuary moves from Kelowna to Peachland, B.C.

For a Kelowna woman, her passion for saving pigs has lead her to relocate from Kelowna to Peachland to expand Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary.

Faith Affleck has dedicated more than five years of her life to giving surrendered pigs a home, and now she has moved them and herself from Kelowna to five acres of land in Peachland. The extra space means that the 25 pot-bellied pigs, two farm pigs, two chickens, one rooster and two ducks in her care can have bigger pens, pools and more space to run around. Three more pigs will be joining the roster on Monday, Aug. 30.

“I got my first pig in 2012 just because I wanted a pig, so I did my research, got a pig and sadly she died in 2012,” said Affleck.

“I didn’t want another pig but then the same people that I got her from said, ‘well, we are having another litter in February so come and get one then.’ So I went and got one then and then I just went and got him a buddy and then it just grew from there.”

Affleck said there are many reasons why a person who wanted a pig as a pet might surrender it, much the same way dog owners sometimes do.

“They’re misunderstood, like breeders will say, ‘oh, they’re going to stay tiny forever,’ and then the people that get them find out later on that they’re like 150 pounds and they can’t take care of them anymore,” said Affleck.

She has even taken in a few of the evacuees’ pigs permanently from Falkland due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

“They [the previous owners] had just rescued the pigs about a couple of months before, so then they got evacuated from Falkland and then they went somewhere else and got evacuated from there,” said Affleck.

“She just doesn’t want to keep doing that with the pigs because it’s very hard on the pigs.”

On Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the public will be welcomed to the new home of the sanctuary on 5030 Cousins Road in Peachland for a by-donation day of fun with the pigs that includes a silent auction, colouring table for kids, a meet and greet with the pigs and more.

The sanctuary is also in need of volunteers and donations, for more information visit their website www.starspigglywigglyssanctuary.com