Sports

Hurricanes sign Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to one year, US$6.1 million offer sheet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2021 9:27 pm

The Carolina Hurricanes say they’ve signed an offer sheet with Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The team says the agreement would see the 21-year-old restricted free agent join the ‘Canes on a one-year deal worth US$6.1 million.

The Canadiens now have seven days to match the offer.

Kotkaniemi had 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 56 regular-season appearances for Montreal last year, and added five goals and three assists in 19 playoff games.

The native of Pori, Finland has played three seasons for the Canadiens since Montreal selected him third overall in the 2018 NHL entry draft.

Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement that Kotkaniemi has accepted the offer and “wants to come to come to Carolina.”

“He sees the core we’ve built here and he wants to be a part of that,” Waddell said.

“We’re proud, but there’s still a waiting period. When you make an offer like that, we saw a vulnerable position. The offer, with the compensation and the core we have, we realized it was the best chance we had to get the player.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
