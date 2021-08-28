July car accident claims life of Kelowna elementary school teacher

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Kelowna woman involved in a terrible car accident last month announced that she died last week.

Prab Kohar was rushed to hospital following the single-vehicle accident at Springfield and Burtch roads on July 25 just before 3 a.m.

At the time, police said the driver, a 28-year-old man from Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 28-year-old passenger was extracted from the vehicle with serious, life-threatening injuries.

RCMP did not release the driver’s name, but the family of the passenger released her name on a fundraising page shortly after the accident.

According to the family, Kohar was taken to Vancouver General Hospital with severe third-degree burns.

Story continues below advertisement

However, on Aug. 22, the family announced that she had died Aug. 18 while surrounded by family.

Raised and educated in Kelowna, Kohar was described as a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece, dog mom and elementary school teacher.

1:33 Single-vehicle crash claims lives of 3 Kelowna high school seniors Single-vehicle crash claims lives of 3 Kelowna high school seniors – May 26, 2021

The family said money raised from the online fundraiser was to be used for her funeral service that was held Saturday morning.

Prior to the funeral, the family was asking in lieu of flowers to consider making a donation to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.