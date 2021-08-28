Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Biden issues emergency declaration for Louisiana as ‘very dangerous’ Hurricane Ida approaches

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

July car accident claims life of Kelowna elementary school teacher

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 5:11 pm
Family members of Prab Kohar, a local school teacher, announced that she died on Aug. 18, while surrounded by family. View image in full screen
Family members of Prab Kohar, a local school teacher, announced that she died on Aug. 18, while surrounded by family. GoFundMe

The family of a Kelowna woman involved in a terrible car accident last month announced that she died last week.

Prab Kohar was rushed to hospital following the single-vehicle accident at Springfield and Burtch roads on July 25 just before 3 a.m.

At the time, police said the driver, a 28-year-old man from Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 28-year-old passenger was extracted from the vehicle with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Speed-related crash in Kelowna claims life of 28-year-old Surrey man

RCMP did not release the driver’s name, but the family of the passenger released her name on a fundraising page shortly after the accident.

According to the family, Kohar was taken to Vancouver General Hospital with severe third-degree burns.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, on Aug. 22, the family announced that she had died Aug. 18 while surrounded by family.

Raised and educated in Kelowna, Kohar was described as a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece, dog mom and elementary school teacher.

Click to play video: 'Single-vehicle crash claims lives of 3 Kelowna high school seniors' Single-vehicle crash claims lives of 3 Kelowna high school seniors
Single-vehicle crash claims lives of 3 Kelowna high school seniors – May 26, 2021

The family said money raised from the online fundraiser was to be used for her funeral service that was held Saturday morning.

Prior to the funeral, the family was asking in lieu of flowers to consider making a donation to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic tagCar crash tagBurn Victim tagCar crash victim tagcollission tagkelowna car crash tagcar crash death tagPrab Kohar tagPrab Kohar death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers